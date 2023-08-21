THREE people have been arrested following burglaries in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say they have made two arrests after a break in at a shop in York city centre which happened between August 13 and 14.
A police spokesman said: "We have also arrested a third suspect for another burglary of a unit also in the city centre which happened between August 16 and 17.
"All three are on conditional bail pending further enquiries."
