A CRASH closed a major roundabout in York last night (August 21).
As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police said they were at the scene of a crash on York Road in Haxby, near to Haxby Cycles.
York Road, the roundabout at the A1237 and Haxby Road were all closed after 9.15pm to allow emergency services to attend the incident.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The road reopened in the early hours of this morning (August 22).
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.
