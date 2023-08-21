A CRASH has closed a major roundabout in York tonight.
North Yorkshire Police say they are currently at the scene of a crash on York Road in Haxby, near to Haxby Cycles.
York Road, the roundabout at the A1237 and Haxby Road have been closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
