As reported by The Press, the fires in Linden Road in Northallerton were reported to police at 1.18am on Monday, August 21.

North Yorkshire Police now says a 15-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a what is suspected to be a class-B drug, the force added.

They currently remain in police custody.

A car and a van have been badly damaged in a fire in Northallerton (Image: Tony Walker)

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling, from Northallerton CID, said: “This incident could have had very serious consequences. Thankfully on this occasion nobody was seriously injured.

“As part of the ongoing police investigation I’m now appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“Local residents should expect to see increased patrols in the local area over the next few days as a way of reassurance to the local community.

“I would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to a officer”.

Anyone with any information who has not already come forward to the police is asked to call officers on 101 and ask for Martin Willoughby.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 12230157168 when passing on information.