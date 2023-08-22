Malton Food Lovers Festival returns for a second helping this bank holiday weekend.

The celebrated chef line-up includes Great British Bake Off’s Freya Cox, MasterChef Quarter Finalist, Owen Diaram, food writer/chef Torie True and Michelin starred Kevin Bonello.

This summer’s event follows on from the Spring Malton Food Lovers Festival, which took place back in May, and has another jam-packed schedule in store for hungry visitors. With a star-studded lineup of chefs taking to the Main Stage for delicious demos and ‘sofa chats’, as well as more than 100 food stalls and epic street food vendors, plus a whole host of live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment.

New this year are a trio of celebrated chefs from The Grand in York. Appearing on stage on Saturday to demonstrate some of the delicious 5 star dishes available at The Grand Hotel, will be Michelin starred Executive Chef - Kevin Bonello, Head Chef - Ahmed Abdalla, and Head Pâtissier - Devin Jones.

Head of Visit Malton, Mark Brayshaw said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Malton for the second time this year with the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival.

"After welcoming over 40,000 hungry visitors at the Spring Festival in May, we’re gearing up for another spectacular weekend with an array of exciting culinary talent, old and new, as well as lots of delicious food and drink and a town centre location that is brimming with unique independent businesses. It's not one to be missed.”

The Malton Food Lovers Festival is free to attend, and the fun begins at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

There are designated festival Park & Ride services which will be available at each entrance to Malton from the A64, with a regular shuttle bus service direct to the event entrance.

For more information about the Malton Food Lovers Festivals of 2023, head to the website: https://www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire