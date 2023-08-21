Mr Sunak, who was accompanied by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, was shown around the Busy Bees nursery in Hookstone Road, Harrogate, on Monday, August 21.

The visit was an opportunity to talk to local parents about their views on the changes the government is making to early years education funding - but it also allowed the Prime Minister the opportunity to meet children and join them in painting a bee.

Mr Sunak said easing blocks on childminders looking after children in rental properties would help create “high quality, affordable care for more families”.

Asked if he could be sure easing restrictions on childminders would provide enough new carers, the Prime Minister said: “It is really important to me that young families have access to high quality affordably childcare. That is why the Government is expanding its offer of free childcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds an image of a bee he created during a visit to the Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Picture: PA

“Currently working families can access 30 hours of free childcare for three and four-year-olds. As part of our big reforms we are extending that all the way down to little ones as young as nine months.

“That is going to he hugely helpful for families and we are rolling that out over the next year.

“But also we want to make sure that we have more childminders. The number of childminders has decline by half over the past several years, we want to reverse that trend so we are making it easier for people to become childminders, making it easier for them to register and making it more likely that housing providers, landlords, are supportive of people becoming childminders in those properties as well.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan at Busy Bees Nursery in Harrogate. Picture: Simon Walker/ No 10 Downing Street

“So put all of that together, it means high quality, affordable childcare for more families.”

Busy Bees’ Group Chief Quality Officer Gill Jones said: “Our nursery team was proud to welcome both the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education to Busy Bees Harrogate Hornbeam Park. It was a pleasure to introduce them to some of our wonderful children and show them the superb quality of care, education and play experiences we provide for children across the country.

“We are committed to giving every child the best start in life and were pleased to be able to offer further insight into the importance of helping more parents and children to access affordable quality early years education, whilst ensuring nurseries receive the support needed.”