The pair were admitted to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector because their needs were not getting met.

"They were in pretty poor condition both physically and mentally," said a member of staff who works at the animal home. "However, they have put on weight nicely and are now eating a nice and balanced diet."

The pair's problems went deeper, however.

"They came from a multi-cat household so unfortunately they were not socialised very well before they were taken in by the RSPCA," the staff member said.

"They were completely untouchable when they first arrived. Their past life had left them very untrusting of people and they just did not understand people being nice to them.

"Staff have worked hard and tirelessly to help them overcome the trauma they suffered before being rescued.

"They have come a long way from the scaredy, hissy cats that they were, but still have a long way to go."

Nevertheless, staff at the animal home now feel Jackson and Stiles are ready for the next chapter in their lives - finding a home of their own.

Potential adopters will need a secure spare room they can dedicate to Jackson and Stiles until they have settled.

"They will need patient adopters who will give them the time and space they need to adjust to family life," the staff member said.

"Jackson and Stiles are at the point in their rehabilitation where they are happy to be around you but are not quite at the point where they can be stroked.

"They will play with you and take treats from you so as you can see they are getting there.

"But with Jackson and Stiles less is more. They will follow you around when you are with them, but just need that little bit more confidence building to let you stroke them which will be much easier in a home environment."

Jackson and Stiles will need an adult-only home where they will be kept as permanent house cats.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk