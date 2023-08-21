The Application if for six one-bed flats on brownfield land adjacent to Holgate, on land surrouded by other flats and houses.

The application is from Paul Skelton Planning, on behalf of Mr D Gath, Mr M Gath and a Mr Black, and follows three similar approvals for a six-flat, three-storey on the 320m2 site in recent years.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the proposal is “within the built-up area of the City and the proposal has been brought forward in line with the emerging Development Plan’s support for new housing growth within the city’s boundaries.”

The site is the car park fronting Holgate Road, towards its Eastern End, and its junction with Blosson Street and The Mount.

The proposed building, if approved, would be ‘simple and rectangular’ in form, similar to the adjacent Mount Court building. The elevations would also be of brick to fit in and other features like windows would also aim to match their neighbours.

Access would be through an archway/passage through the centre of the building leading to the car parking areas both within and to the rear of the building envelope, and to the building entrance. There would also be cycle storage and garden bin facilities.

The application continued: “The proposal would result in the provision of 6 dwellings which would contribute to the supply of housing in the City. This social benefit is given additional weight given that the Council is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

“Economic benefits will arise during construction, supporting jobs in the local economy, and through increased spending in the local economy by future residents. Economic benefits will also arise from direct taxation, including stamp duty, corporation tax and VAT.”

Furthermore, the application said it would “maximise the use of a currently underutilised plot of land and create new housing in a highly sustainable location.”

“The building is of high quality design and will fill in an uncharacteristic gap in the street and thereby strengthening the sense of enclosure along Holgate Road that positively contributes to the Historic Core Conservation Area. The social, economic and environmental benefits ensure that the proposal meets the government’s sustainability objectives set out in the NPPF,” it also said.

Recommending approval, the application added: “The proposals have been designed to complement the existing character and appearance of the conservation area, a matter which has been accepted when the Council has considered the scheme previously. There would be no harm to designed or non-designated heritage assets. The proposals would in fact enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area, and this weighs heavily in favour of the proposals.”