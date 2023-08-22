This is not a statistic regarding women in sub-Saharan Africa - but those in the United Kingdom, in 2023.

If this is not worrying enough, in a recent poll, a third of Britons have never heard of the term 'period poverty'. This may in part explain why we find ourselves in this situation.

Yet period poverty is not a new problem. It has been around for several years, but it is only recently that public attention has been given to an issue which should have been addressed and resolved long ago.

Sadly, women’s health is often the butt of unhelpful jokes.

Although sometimes subtle, nevertheless these can be a form of abuse. As a result, normal and essential bodily functions and processes have been stigmatised.

You only need to think of the negative comments about the menopause and 'hormonal middle-aged women' to see how girls and women are belittled at times of vulnerability, when understanding and support should be being offered.

Just as the menopause is a normal phenomenon, so too are periods.

Period poverty relates to several problems.

First and foremost is the issue that girls and women suffering period poverty do not have the financial means to purchase sanitary products. They may not be able to afford sanitary products or must choose between these and other essential items.

I use the word essential because it should be a basic human right to manage your period in a clean and dignified manner, without having to decide between this and feeding yourself and your family.

Secondly, girls and women must have access to appropriate places to manage their periods. Toilets in public spaces should always be clean and user friendly. This is often seen as a luxury, but it must become a basic standard.

Finally period poverty encompasses how periods are viewed by society. We need to be comfortable talking about these issues, whether we like it or not.

Our daughters are starting their periods at increasingly young ages, sometimes before they reach secondary school. Discussions need to be had about how this is a normal and natural process, otherwise they are likely to feel embarrassed or worse as a result.

There are multiple consequences of period poverty. If sanitary products cannot be accessed, girls and women may not be able to go about their daily lives while having their period.

They may miss school and work, with significant problems if this is a regular occurrence. Outside of work, they will be unlikely to be able to play sports, pursue hobbies or socialise while on their period.

Many will use sanitary products for longer than recommended or use alternatives such as tissue paper and even cardboard or dirty rags.

Not only is this uncomfortable and degrading, but it is also likely to lead to infection, including urinary tract infections and bacterial vaginosis. It may also affect fertility.

The combination of all the above naturally may contribute to poorer physical and mental health.

Thankfully measures are being taken to redress this issue.

Scotland led the way in 2020, being the first country in the world to offer free sanitary products for all. Closely behind this, in 2022, Northern Ireland made it a necessity to have free products in all schools, colleges and public buildings.

Yet Wales and England still lag, with no legislation in place in either country at the present time.

Since 2019, NHS hospitals have provided free products to patients on request.

Although available through foodbanks and some public toilets, as well as certain supermarkets offering free period product schemes, we need to get to a situation where every menstruating girl and woman can access period products in a free and timely manner, such that no one suffers or must worry about affording these essential items.

Although the 'tampon tax' has been abolished, clearly this has not been enough.

Ideally in public toilets, sanitary products need to be available in the same way as items which are taken for granted, such as toilet paper and soap.

We can only say we have achieved our goal when every girl and woman doesn’t have to worry about being able to obtain sanitary products whenever needed, without charge for those who cannot afford them.

