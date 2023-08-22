Signs proclaim that ‘businesses are open as usual’ - though many traders on the street say their takings have been hard hit. The street is not due to re-open fully until September 22.

Road closed signs in Goodramgate (Image: Dylan Connell)

Goodramgate is one of many ancient streets in York city centre. It’s name was first recorded as early as 1180, according to some sources.

The name dates from the Viking era, when York was known as Jorvik. It is nothing to do with sheep (or rams) but is thought to be named after a person - Guthrum or Gutherun.

Our photos today all cone from Explore York libraries and archives. They show the street at various points in the last 130 years or so - with several images dating from before buildings were demolished on the north side of the street to allow for the creation of Deangate in 1903.