The homes included two five-bed properties, one four-bed, two two-bed and a one-bed in Sheriff Hutton Road, Strensall, York.

The area has previously been used as a scrap yard and the plans were to demolish the site.

Tim Ross, speaking alongside the applicant Jim Pigott on August 16 at a planning committee meeting, said: “This is a brownfield site that is able to provide much-needed housing and contribute to the local plan housing targets, including a good mix of different dwelling sizes.”

Despite council officers finding it would not impact further on the openness of the green belt, they told councillors it was an unsuitable location.

A report states: “It will require dependency on motorised vehicles due to the lack of sustainable transport options available.

“The nearest bus stop and local facilities are located 1,200 metres away in Strensall village.

“Residents of the proposed dwellings would be entirely reliant on private cars.”

The report also stated: “Materially, it would be quieter than the scrap vehicles, and would present a more pleasing aesthetic” and “that the proposal would provide additional housing, however, this is not considered to outweigh the above specified harms.”

Cllr Mark Warters said: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to be trying to turn this down on the fact that it’s not considered to be in a sustainable location.

“It’s a site that’s operated, albeit through business use, for donkey’s years.

“It’s a site, that with the best will in the world of the applicant, isn’t a particularly attractive site from the roadside.

“It’s a site that if it was redeveloped, as the landscape architect points out, would have a beneficial impact on the rural landscape.

“So, why on earth are officers trying to turn this down?”

He added: “Car use would be minimal compared with continuation as a scrap yard.”

Despite Cllr Warters’ efforts, the majority of councillors voted to refuse the application.