THERE are currently long delays on a major road near York.
The A64 between York and Malton has queueing traffic from the A1079 Hull Road Grimston Bar Interchange at York to Barton Hill Crossroads.
The likely cause is the sheer volume of half term traffic heading to the coast.
On Bank Holiday Monday (May 31) drivers were being told to add about 40 minutes to journey times as the same stretch of road was jammed right through to the Barton Hill Crossroads, the turn off for Castle Howard in Ryedale.
