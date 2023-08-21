Thirteen York pubs were put through their paces on Saturday when the Sheriff of York Sue Hunter led the ancient ale tasting tradition.

The Assize of Ale dates back to the 13th century when a law regulated the price, weight and quality of beer in York.

Any landlords found to be serving watered down beer or short measures would be liable to a fine or a visit to the pillory.

However, these days the occasion is a more light-hearted tour of some of the city’s pubs to raise funds for local charities, with each participating ale house receiving a certificate to declare that their ale is of the required standard.

READ NEXT:

And in addition to ale testing, the Sheriff enjoyed sampling loaves of bread baked by local bakeries from across the city.

The Sheriff, Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick and supporters from the Civic Party and local charities led the fun in St Helen’s Square and were joined by local musicians, bird of prey handlers, Y01 Radio and Town Crier David Hinde.

The Sheriff and Lord Mayor volunteered themselves for the pillory, and the public were invited to throw wet sponges as a twist to the traditional rotten fruit.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities: The Snappy Trust and York Women’s Counselling Service.

Sheriff of York Ms Hunter said: "What a great way to honour an ancient custom whilst raising funds for two fantastic, local charities.

"Huge thanks to everyone who came along and supported us, and to the bakeries and pubs who took part. I’m delighted to say that the ale and the bread were most definitely of the highest standard!”