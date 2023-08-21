AN investigation is underway following a fire in a North Yorkshire town.
Police and fire services were called to the scene and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a car and a van have been destroyed in the fire in Northallerton.
Station Manager Tony Walker said: "A fire investigation is underway following a serious fire in Northallerton during the early hours of the night (August 20).
"Two crews extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus."
