Get ready to experience a bank holiday like no other as more than 30 hot air balloons and a star-studded line-up including some of the biggest names in music and TV are set to appear for Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023.
Around 26 acts will take to the main stage over the weekend, including Eurovision star Sam Ryder, X Factor’s Ella Henderson and Britain’s Got Talent legends Diversity.
Megan McKenna, Dick and Dom and Mr Motivator will also feature alongside a jam-packed programme of family-friendly activities.
The main event of mass balloon launches are planned for each evening across the weekend, depending on the weather.
@yorkshireballoonfiesta We cant wait to welcome you to #YorkshireBalloonFiesta ♬ Sail Away - lovelytheband
The fiesta will include 'meet and greets' with balloon pilots, balloon tethering, arena entertainment including daredevil stunt shows, a large family funfair, food and drink village and walkabout entertainment.
There will also be a huge variety of free activities included with the tickets, such as 'meet and greets' with Bluey and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, which must be booked online in advance, plus so much more.
Here is everything you need to know from where it’s taking place, what time it starts and the full line-up.
Where is Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023?
The fun-filled event will be taking place across four days at its new home, Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, from Friday, August 25 until Monday, August 28.
Advance ticket purchase is recommended, with only limited numbers expected to be available on the day.
Tickets are available to purchase online starting from £20 via the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta website.
With camping available onsite, visitors will be able to stay for the entire bank holiday weekend to enjoy all the entertainment on offer.
What time is the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023?
The balloon extravaganza at Castle Howard will take place from 10am until 10.30pm daily.
How to travel to Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023?
Parking for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta is available on-site and is included in all ticket admissions.
The event has also teamed up with Tuned in Travel to get visitors to and from Bolesworth Castle, with daily shuttles buses running every 15 minutes from St George’s Field Car park in York city centre.
Information and prices for the shuttle buses can be found online.
Full Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta programme revealed
Please note that balloon activity is subject to safe weather conditions and all timings could be subject to change.
Friday, August 25
- 10am - Event opens
- 12pm - York Stage School
- 2pm - Hyde Family Jam
- 4pm - Toploader
- 5.15pm - Mass Balloon Launch
- 6.15pm - Blue
- 7.45pm - Beth McCarthy
- 9pm - Ella Henderson
- 10pm - Night Glow
- 10.30pm - Event closes
Saturday, August 26
- 10am - Event opens
- 12pm - Cosmic Kids Yoga
- 2pm - YolanDa’s Band Jam
- 4pm - The South
- 5.30pm - Mass Balloon Launch
- 6.30pm - Ryan Swain
- 7.30pm - Disco Classical
- 9pm - Sister Sledge
- 10pm - Night Glow
- 10.30pm - Event closes
Sunday, August 27
- 10am - Event opens
- 12pm - Brainiac Live
- 1.15pm - Huge Party Band
- 2.30pm - Andy & The Odd Socks
- 4.15pm - Rak-Su
- 5.15pm - Mass Balloon Launch
- 6pm - Megan McKenna
- 7.30pm - Ministry of Sound
- 9pm - Sam Ryder
- 10pm - Night Glow
- 10.30pm - Event closes
@yorkshireballoonfiesta Sunday 27th August at Castle Howard #YorkshireBalloonFiesta Get your tickets online 🤩 #SamRyder #AndyAndTheOddSocks #RakSu #MinistryOfSound #MeganMcKenna ♬ SPACE MAN - Sam Ryder
Monday, August 28
- 10am - Event opens
- 12pm - Mr Motivator
- 1.30pm - Justin Fletcher
- 3pm - Dick & Dom DJ Battle
- 4.30pm - Diversity
- 5.30.pm - Mass Balloon Launch
- 6pm - Phats & Small
- 7.30pm - Symphonic Ibiza
- 9pm - Joel Corry
- 10.30pm - Event closes
Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a star-studded line-up to our brand-new venue, Castle Howard, for this year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta which promises to be our biggest and best year yet!
"We have a jam-packed four days of musical acts, entertainment and amazing balloon displays planned, with many big names and family favourites! We’re really looking forward to bringing visitors a really special and unique experience at our stunning new location.
"We hope they will be able to make lots of amazing memories with their family and friends, take advantage of all the activities included with their tickets and our onsite camping so they can enjoy all of the first-class entertainment across the bank holiday weekend.”
More information about Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta can be found through Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here