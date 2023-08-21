But this injury is compounded by the infuriating stock phrase issued by City of York Council‘s ‘Department of a Spin & Propaganda’ whenever it receives complaints on any matter - “we continue to welcome feedback”.

Who do they think they are kidding?

Matthew Laverack Lord Mayors Walk, York

Why this war on cars?

I think the country and certainly York has had enough of so-called academic experts pressing their opinions onto the public.

The new Labour administration has not even settled into their offices and is already setting a timetable for the war on motor vehicles (The Press, August 14).

The expert from Leeds, Tony May, recommends a ‘Road Network Management Plan’ and more time for cyclists, buses and pedestrians.

From what I have experienced over the last thirty years or more in York, each ruling party on the council has done its best to create as much congestion as possible by closing hundreds of roads therefore forcing traffic of every type into certain areas causing mayhem and raising pollution levels because traffic cannot flow freely. As for buses, which I use extensively - if one needs to get to the university or Heslington, you have lots of choice. Anywhere else forget it.

The Labour, Green and Lib Dem parties over many years have given into the yobs who ride illegally on our footpaths - even though at great expense creating cycle lanes (which I actually use, but the yob element still use footpaths).

York has the perfect opportunity to create a bus station next to the railway station with all the redevelopment there. Why hasn’t the expert from Leeds recommended we have one based on the brilliant Leeds bus station?

It’s not happening anytime soon.

Robert Waite, Holgate,York

Educate the stalkers

The recent court case detailing the stalking of a University of York student (The Press online, August 19) highlighted the need for more support for victims of stalking and harassment.

The perpetrators of such acts clearly need support to help change their behaviour, but also to understand fully how their behaviour impacts on the person they are fixated on.

Hopefully education will help them move on and away from their obsessive behaviour.

As we have seen, stalking can last years and have a huge detrimental effect on the person being stalked, so more needs doing. There is also the amount of police resource dedicated to such crimes.

The education of stalkers could help reduce the amount of police resource utilised on investigation.

Name and address supplied