North Yorkshire Police wants to protect the welfare of its police dogs (PDs) and remember them after their working life is over.

The force has issued each dog with an allocated collar number, just like all employees of the force, to recognise their status as operational colleagues.

PDs will now be recognised when they retire from service by being added to the new Police Dog Roll of Honour at the force’s headquarters at Northallerton.

PD Dixon (PD0001) who sadly died in March 2022 was the first name on the list and buried in the new memorial garden for PDs at Headquarters. In future, when PDs retire, or die in the line of duty, their names will be added to the Roll of Honour and their police handlers will be presented with a ceremonial dog collar.

The force has also introduced a new welfare scheme to ensure that the highest level of standards of animal health and welfare are maintained. As part of this scheme, independent visitors from various organisations will visit North Yorkshire Police’s dog kennels on a planned or unannounced basis. The visitors will check the facilities to make sure they are of a satisfactory standard.

The scheme has also provided officers and staff from the force’s dog section with additional training in areas which include the behaviours that dog display, the dog welfare elements, and furthermore the dog’s investment as they often feel undervalued and as stated no formal training to fall back on.

The officers and their partners including ​PDs Skye, Chester, Barney, Ruby, Molly, Isla, Skye, Molly and Bobby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Sergeant Gareth Gummerson is a force dog handler and is leading on the Animal Welfare Scheme: “I consider it an absolute privilege to be entrusted to oversee the implementation and introduction of the Animal Welfare Scheme in North Yorkshire Police.

“Animal welfare is paramount, not only to me as an individual, but also as a police dog handler and I share this passion with my colleagues on the force’s dog section.

“The Animal Welfare Scheme provides us with the opportunity to work collectively with internal and external agencies which include The Dogs Trust, veterinary surgeons and police volunteers. They all come from varying backgrounds and can offer a a multitude of experience which will benefit the dogs on our section.

“This scheme shows our integrity and transparency in how we care for, train, and kennel our canine companions.”

North Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: “Our police dogs are not simply force assets, they are our colleagues. They work alongside us every day and along with their handlers, are responsible for catching some of the most prolific and dangerous criminals operating in our communities. I was delighted to be able to recognise their importance to us as a force and the wider public.”