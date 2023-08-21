I find it absolutely abhorrent that Lucy Letby was given the choice of attending or not attending court to hear the sentencing for her heinous crimes.
She was just the latest in a long line of criminals offered this choice.
My question is WHY?
They should be taken into the dock and forced to listen to their sentencing. If need be they should be dragged into the dock.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
