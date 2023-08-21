Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, which is one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country, has made it on to the shortlist for the 2023 Brick Awards.

The firm is short-listed in the Medium Housing category for the stunning Lancer Square development in Kensington, London, and for the acclaimed Renshaw Hall student housing development in Liverpool in the Specialist Brickwork Contractor category.

The Brick Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in the heart of London’s West End on Wednesday, November 8. Run by the Brick Development Association, they are the brick industry’s Oscars.

The ceremony will be hosted by popular TV personality and architect George Clarke, best known for his work on the Channel 4 programmes The Home Show, The Restoration Man, George Clarke's Old House New Home and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

The Brick Awards celebrate the very best clay brick architecture and designs in the global built environment. The awards have attracted entries from housebuilders, developers, architects and contractors across 18 hotly contested categories.

York Handmade Chairman David Armitage said: “We are tremendously proud to have been shortlisted for these two fantastic projects this year.

“Huge thanks are due to the management team and employees at York Handmade for their imagination, enterprise and hard work, which all combined to make these projects so successful and so memorable.

“It is vitally important to stress that these two short-listed entries are completely different jobs in design and execution, graphically illustrating our ability to work in a wide variety of colours and styles. We believe we can tackle any brickwork project successfully.”

York Handmade’s specially manufactured bricks are a pivotal feature of the exclusive mixed-use Lancer Square development in the heart of Kensington. This flagship 146,000 sq ft building is one of the largest and most prestigious residential, office and retail developments in the West End to be completed in the past year. It was designed by London architects Squire & Partners.

York Handmade’s Managing Director Guy Armitage said: “It was crucial that the bricks we provided fitted in seamlessly with the magnificent Kensington Palace, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, which is just a few hundred yards away.”

York Handmade has a tremendous track record in the Brick Awards, being highly commended for its work last year in the Individual Housing and the Refurbishment categories for its work on Green Acres, a stunning new detached house in Effingham in Surrey, and for Holy Trinity Church in the heart of Sunderland, respectively.

These commendations come hard on the heels of York Handmade’s success in the RIBA Stirling Prize 2022, which the company’s Magdalene College Library project in Cambridge won.