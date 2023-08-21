North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.38pm last night (August 20) to the B1257 at Slingsby after reports of the crash.

Fire crews from Malton, Helmsley and Huntington responded to a three car crash at a crossroads.

A service spokesman said: "There were two walking wounded: an adult man and a young woman, with another woman trapped in the rear of a car with suspected spinal injuries. This woman was released from car by fire crews after they had stabilised the vehicle then used e-cutters to perform the rescue.

"She was handed over to the care of the paramedics together with the other two casualties."