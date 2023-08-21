North Yorkshire Police say the driver of a Renault Megane was one of two people wanted by the force who were arrested yesterday (August 20).

Sgt Paul Cording was on duty at the time.

He said: "It was another busy start for operation support and, thanks to automatic number plate recognition we had two in custody from two separate jobs in other force areas that had only recently been circulated as wanted, including one on the A1 near Leeming one from the A64 near Tadcaster."