North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened on the B6480 at Buckhaw Brow between Giggleswick and the A65.

The incident was reported to police at 11:52am yesterday (August 20) and involved a white Kia Ceed and a green Honda CBR motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 30s from the West Yorkshire area - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

If you witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, or have any dashcam footage that may have captured the incident then please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1 or email Gary.Dukes@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12230156731 when sharing information.