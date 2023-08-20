Emergency services were on the scene at a fire in a York home today (August 20).
Firefighters from York and Acomb were called to the small fire at a property in Fairfax Street at 12.49pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crews extinguished the fire.
“York and Acomb attended and extinguished a small fire in a domestic property,” said a service spokesperson.
