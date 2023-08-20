Firefighters rescued a dog which had become trapped in North Yorkshire today (August 20).
A fire crew was called to the incident on the A165 in Filey at 10.40am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the animal was released and left with its owner.
“Filey crew assisted with an animal rescue after a dog had become trapped,” said a service spokesperson.
“Crews used tools to release the dog. Dog then left with owners. Advice given.”
