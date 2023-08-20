A fire destroyed two outbuildings in a York suburb today (August 20).
The blaze happened earlier today in the Clifton area.
Station Manager Tony Walker of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by firefighters and the cause was being investigation.
“Currently assisting a colleague investigate the cause of a fire that has destroyed two outbuildings in the Clifton area of York,” he said.
“Fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."
