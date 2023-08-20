BBC Radio One DJ Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the Ibiza Classics show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night (July 19).

DJ Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the Ibiza Classics show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

After an opening set by DJ Kavita Daru, the artists showcased some of the world’s best loved dance music.

Tracks included Rhythm Is A Dancer, Children and Café Del Mar. The show closed with the classic You Got The Love.

