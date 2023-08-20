A top DJ brought a taste of Ibiza to North Yorkshire for a night celebrating the best of dance music.
BBC Radio One DJ Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the Ibiza Classics show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night (July 19).
After an opening set by DJ Kavita Daru, the artists showcased some of the world’s best loved dance music.
Tracks included Rhythm Is A Dancer, Children and Café Del Mar. The show closed with the classic You Got The Love.
Were you there? See if you can spot yourself in these photographs from the night.
