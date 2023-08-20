Emergency services were called after a van caught fire in a town near York today (August 20).

A fire crew was called to the scene in York Road, Boroughbridge, at 5.11am where there was a Ford Transit Custom van on fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crew extinguished the blaze.

“A crew from Boroughbridge responded to reports of a Ford Transit Custom well alight,” said a service spokesperson.

“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”