Emergency services were called after a van caught fire in a town near York today (August 20).
A fire crew was called to the scene in York Road, Boroughbridge, at 5.11am where there was a Ford Transit Custom van on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crew extinguished the blaze.
“A crew from Boroughbridge responded to reports of a Ford Transit Custom well alight,” said a service spokesperson.
“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
