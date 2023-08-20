A woman was rescued out of water in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Burniston Road, Scarborough at 12.40am today (August 20).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the woman was rescued by a member of the public before the crew arrived.
“A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a female in the water,” said a service spokesperson.
“The female was rescued by a member of the public prior to fire service arrival.”
