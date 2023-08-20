Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were called to the collision on the A64/Scarborough Road in Rillington shortly after 5pm yesterday (August 19).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say no one was trapped after the crash.

“Crews cleaned up fuel spillage on road and administered oxygen to one of the people involved,” said a service spokesperson.

“Casualties were left in the hands of the paramedics when they arrived."