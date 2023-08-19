A driver was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine during a police stop in North Yorkshire today (August 19).
Sergeant Paul Cording BEM of North Yorkshire Police said officers stopped the vehicle in Harrogate and the driver tested positive for the class A drug on a drug wipe.
“A blood sample has now been obtained and will be sent to Regional Forensic Support Officer for Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Scientific Support Services Diane Fairclough,” he said.
