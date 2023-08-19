As The Press reported at the time, emergency services were on the scene after the two vehicles collided in Dalton Terrace shortly before 5.30pm.

North Yorkshire Police said surrounding roads, including a stretch of The Mount, were closed following the crash.

The force has now confirmed that the roads are back open and the rider of the motorbike has been treated by paramedics.

“The motorbike rider has been treated by paramedics and the vehicles have been recovered,” said a force spokesperson.

“The scene is now clear.”

The scene on The Mount after the crash (Image: Dylan Connell)

After the crash there was a heavy police presence near the junction of The Mount, Dalton Terrace and Albemarle Road with paramedics also on the scene.

During the incident police urged people to avoid the area and motorists to find an alternative route.

A police cordon was in place while emergency services worked at the scene with officers directing drivers and pedestrians.