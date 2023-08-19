Emergency services are on the scene at a crash on a main road in York.

North Yorkshire Police say two vehicles have crashed in Dalton Terrace.

A section of The Mount is closed from the road's junction with Dalton Terrace and a police cordon is in place.

North Yorkshire Police has urged people to avoid the area.

There is a heavy police presence near the junction of The Mount, Dalton Terrace and Albemarle Road with paramedics also on the scene.

Part of The Mount is closed with a police cordon in place (Image: Dylan Connell)

"There is traffic disruption on major routes surrounding the area," said a force spokesperson.

"Motorists are urged to find other routes while emergency services remain at the scene."

Police officers are in the area directing pedestrians and drivers.

City of York Council urged people to avoid the area.

More to follow.