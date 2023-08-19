North Yorkshire Police say two vehicles have crashed in Dalton Terrace.

There is a heavy police presence near the junction of The Mount, Dalton Terrace and Albemarle Road.

A section of The Mount is closed from the road's junction with Dalton Terrace and a police cordon is in place.

North Yorkshire Police has urged people to avoid the area.

Part of The Mount is closed with a police cordon in place (Image: Dylan Connell)

Police officers are on the scene directing pedestrians and drivers.

"There is traffic disruption on major routes surrounding the area," said a force spokesperson.

"Motorists are urged to find other routes while emergency services remain at the scene."

City of York Council urged people to avoid the area.

More to follow.