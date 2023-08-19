Emergency services were on the scene after two vehicles crashed on a major road near York today (August 19)
Firefighters and police officers were called to the incident on the A59, at Upper Poppleton, at 11.49am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their crew from Acomb attended to help police with the crash.
“Fire and rescue crew assisted with scene safety by moving one electric vehicle involved from the highway,” they said.
