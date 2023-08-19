Emergency services were called to a fire at a commercial premises in York today (August 19).
Two fire crews were called to the blaze in Trinity Lane at 7.34am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause was a fire in a compressor.
“Crews forced entry, extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and handed over the premises to security who had responded and the premises owner,” said a service spokesperson.
