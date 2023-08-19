The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said 20,000 of its members will walk out next Saturday (August 26) at 14 train operators in the long running row over pay and conditions.

The union said it had been left with “little choice” but to take further action as it had seen no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

York Railway Station (Image: Dylan Connell)

The walkouts will impact services in and out of York.

They take place on the final day of the York Ebor Festival when thousands of racegoers are set to travel to the city.

Northern, which operates trains between York and Leeds, has advised its customers to avoid travelling by train during the strike.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said the strike will cause disruption.

“Whilst this is only a one-day strike, it falls right in the middle of the busy August bank holiday weekend and will impact people trying to get to major events taking place across region, including Manchester United and Everton football fixtures, York Races, Leeds Festival, Creamfields and Manchester Pride,” she said.

The strike is set to cause disruption for people in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The RMT is still refusing to put the latest pay offer negotiated on behalf of train operators to a vote by their members and it is unfortunate that these strikes continue for their second summer.”

LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, has said services will run but with a reduced timetable in place.

The York-based rail firm urged customers to check before they travel.

Other operates affected include TransPennine Express, whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough; and CrossCountry, whose services run from York to cities including Birmingham and Bristol.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the Government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “With further strike action the RMT are once again targeting customers looking to enjoy various sporting events, festivals and the end of the summer holidays, disrupting their plans and forcing more cars on to the road.

“We have now made three offers, the latest of which would have given staff pay rises of up to 13 per cent as well as job security guarantees, and the RMT executive have blocked this without a convincing explanation.

“We remain open to talks and we have said repeatedly that we want to give our people a pay rise, but until the union leadership and executive is united in what it wants and engages in good faith with the 30 per cent shortfall in revenue the industry is continuing to grapple with post-Covid, it is difficult to move forward.

“Unfortunately, the repercussion of this impasse affects our staff, customers and the communities across the country that rely on the railway.”

Another strikes by the RMT is planned on Saturday, September 2.

Train drivers from the Aslef union will walk out on September 1 and will ban overtime on September 2 in a separate row over pay and conditions. The strike is set to cause more disruption for those travelling by rail.

Visit the Network Rail website for more information about the strikes.