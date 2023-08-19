A popular attraction in North Yorkshire is offering a discount to customers to celebrate the Lionesses reaching the World Cup Final.
North Yorkshire Water Park, near Scarborough, is celebrating the England women team’s remarkable journey ahead of the final against Spain tomorrow (Sunday).
The family friendly attraction is offering a limited time discount of 13 per cent – celebrating the 13 goals the team has scored so far in the tournament.
Using the discount code LIONESSES thrill-seekers can enjoy a range of exciting water-based activities and experiences while showing their support for the women in their quest for World Cup glory.
From water sports to serene relaxation, North Yorkshire Water Park provides a setting for families, friends, and sports enthusiasts to come together and watch what will hopefully be a momentous occasion.
"We're absolutely thrilled by the incredible journey the England Lionesses have embarked upon during the World Cup," said Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park.
"Their dedication and determination have yet again captured the nation's heart, and we wanted to join in the celebration by offering a 13 per cent discount to honour the number of goals they've scored.
"We invite everyone to come and enjoy our activities, show their support for the team, and create unforgettable memories."
The water park also invites everyone to join them this Sunday for a special viewing of the Women’s World Cup final.
Fans will have the opportunity to indulge in football-themed treats and face painting, making sure everyone is perfectly set for cheering on the Lionesses in their pursuit of World Cup victory.
To take advantage of the 13 per cent discount, simply use the code LIONESSES when booking any activity at the water park before August 25.
For further information visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk
