Despite it being approximately 1400 years old, the language is constantly evolving with the latest Oxford English Dictionary update adding 700 new words and phrases.

Whether English was your favourite subject at school or you're simply curious to see if you can mouth around these...mouthfuls, we've got you covered.

If you're bored of Wordle and you're yet to try the New York Times game Connections, trying to pronounce the 10 longest words in the dictionary might just be the mind-bending word game you've been looking for.

The language experts at Preply have revealed what the longest words in the dictionary are, what they mean and how to pronounce them.

Put your English skills to the test - how many can you pronounce?

At 45 letters, Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis (ooft) is currently the longest word in standard English dictionaries.

The word was created by then president of the National Puzzlers' League, Everett M. Smith in 1935.

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis means a lung disease that is triggered by breathing in very fine silicate or quartz dust.

Have you tried to pronounce it yet? Don't know where to start? Preply has shared the correct pronunciation so that you can give it a go.

Nyoo·muh·now·uhl·truh·mai·kruh·sko·puhk·si·luh·kow·vol·kay·now·kow·nuh·ow·suhs

Longest words in the English dictionary

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

Coming in second place is Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia at 36 letters (and no it doesn't have anything to do with hippos!).

The word's meaning is pretty ironic - it hilariously refers to the fear of long words.

The history behind the term is also fascinating which BBC Science Focus delves into.

It explains on the website: "Sesqui is Latin for one and a half, and the phrase “sesquipedalia verba” was used as long ago as the first century BCE by the Roman poet Horace to criticise writers who used words “a foot and a half long”.

However, the full phrase - with the added phobia - wasn't used until the American poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil coined it in 2000.

But how do you pronounce it? Preply has got the answer for you...

Hi-poh-po-toh-mon-stroh-ses-kwee-peh-dah-leejoh-foh-beejah

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

When you think of long words, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is the phrase that immediately comes to mind for many of us.

Made famous by our favourite fictional nanny, Mary Poppins, in the 1964 film of the same name - the term means something extraordinarily good or wonderful.

However, as talented as Julie Andrews is, she was not the originator of the 34-letter-long word.

According to Merriam-Webster, the earliest known written record of a variant is for supercaliflawjalisticexpialidoshus is actually from an "A-muse-ings" column by Helen Herman in The Syracuse Daily Orange (Syracuse University), March 10, 1931.

Although you've probably been singing the song since seeing the phrase, here's the correct pronunciation to avoid any doubt.

Soo·puh·ka·luh·fra·juh·luh·stuh·kek·spee·a·luh·dow·shuh

Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism

At 30 letters long, Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism is next on the list of English's longest words.

Unless you're working in the medical world, it's not one that you'll come up against on a regular basis though.

The phrase actually refers to an inherited condition that causes short stature, a round face, and short hand bones, according to Preply.

When it comes to pronunciation, well it goes something like this...

Pseu‧do‧pseu‧do‧hy‧po‧par‧a‧thy‧roid‧ism

Floccinaucinihilipilification

In the fifth spot, Floccinaucinihilipilification means the act or habit of categorising something as having no value or being worthless.

While its definition is a little bleak, Preply says that the word is generally used in a humorous context.

World Wide Words says that its first recorded use was in a letter written by William Shenstone in 1741.

Shenstone reportedly wrote: “I loved him for nothing so much as his flocci-nauci-nihili-pili-fication of money”.

If you are ambitious enough to add Floccinaucinihilipilification to your vocabulary, here's how you would pronounce it:

Flok-si-naw-si-ni-hi-li-pi-li-cay-shun

Antidisestablishmentarianism

One for the history fans, the term Antidisestablishmentarianism refers to a political movement in 19th-century Britain that was determined to separate the Church and the state.

If you want to impress (or be the envy of) your friends, here's how you to pronounce the 28-lettered word.

An·tee·di·suh·sta·bluhsh·muhn·teuhree·uh·ni·zm

Honorificabilitudinitatibus

Next up - with 27 letters - is Honorificabilitudinitatibus.

Honorificabilitudinitatibus means the “state of being able to achieve honours”.

The plural is derived from the Medieval Latin word Honōrificābilitūdinitās.

It was actually used by the Bard himself, in William Shakespeare's comedies Love's Labour's Lost.

If you want to look it up, it's said by the character Costard in Act V, Scene I.

And if you want to recite the play, you're going to need the correct pronunciation:

Ho-no-ri-fi-ka-bi-li-tu-di-ni-ta-ti-bus

Thyroparathyroidectomized

Thyroparathyroidectomized - on 25 letters - is another medical term to have made the top ten.

The word refers to the surgical removal of the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

If you want to feel straight out of Grey's Anatomy, here's how you would pronounce it:

Thy-ro-para-thy-ro-dec-tom-ized

Dichlorodifluoromethane

If the word for colourless nonflammable gas that is liquefied by pressure is just on the top of your tongue but you just can't quite remember it (we've all been there!), let us help you out.

It's Dichlorodifluoromethane.

And if you don't even know where to begin pronouncing the 23-lettered word, Preply has the answer for you.

Dahy-klawr-oh-dahy-floo r-oh-meth-eyn

Incomprehensibilities

Rounding up the top 10, Incomprehensibilities is finally entering the realm of more pronounceable words.

It means the state of being impossible or very difficult to understand (which still feels a bit ironic).

If you want to expand your vocabulary, here's how to pronounce the term:

In-compre-hen-sibil-ities