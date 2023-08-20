Many homeowners will be considering getting into a little DIY over the summer months but there are certain rules and regulations that they might not be aware of.

Whether you fancy yourself a new fence or you've been longing to lay a new patio, the home insurance team at Compare the Market has offered its expertise to help you not get caught out.

The insurance experts have outlined some of the lesser-known projects that permission or approvals may be needed for.

Anna McEntee, from Compare the Market's home insurance team, commented: “Before you start any kind of work on your home, no matter how small, you should check whether you need planning permission or building regulations approval.

"You can find more information on government websites, and you can also contact your local planning authority

"If you already have home insurance and plan on making some major changes to your home, you need to inform your insurance provider before you begin the building work.

"They also need to know about potential security risks such as changes to windows and doors, or the fact that a larger range of people will have access to your property while work is being done.

"If you’re doing the improvements yourself, you should think about getting accidental damage insurance too, which could protect you should something go wrong.”

What do I need planning permission for?





Compare the Market has shared three of the lesser-known projects or improvements that need planning permission, they include:

1. Putting up decking if 30cm over the ground

If a new deck is going to be more than 30cm above the ground, homeowners require planning permission.

This is also the case if the decking will cover more than 50% of the garden area.

2. Gate ornaments

If a gate is over two metres high, permission will need to be gained to add any additional ornaments.

However, if the property is next to a highway used by vehicles, the gate needs to be less than one metre high.

3. Paving a front garden

Homeowners will need to seek planning permission if they are laying a traditional, impermeable driveaway, such as concrete or tarmac, that is larger than five square metres and does not provide for the water to drain naturally.

Is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all day?





Basic changes to a property without permission could lead to a fine of £50 a day

Compare the Market has also warned that even making basic changes to a property could lead to a fine of £50 a day if building regulations aren’t followed ( Sections 35 and 35A of the Building Act 1984,)

Under this act, homeowners may alternatively be issued with an enforcement notice from their local planning authority.

This enforcement notice requires them to alter or remove the work that goes against regulations.

The local authority has the power to undertake the work itself and charge the homeowner for the costs if they fail to comply.

1. Fitting a new boiler

When installing a new boiler in a home, building regulations approval is usually required because of safety issues and the need for energy efficiency.

Employing an installer who is registered under an approved scheme, such as the Blue Flame Certification, should ensure all the rules and requirements are followed.

2. Making doors or windows larger

When installing windows and doors in new or widened openings, they need to comply with building regulations in terms of the amount of heat that can pass through the glass and framework.

3. Removing a chimney breast

Building regulations state that buildings must remain structurally sound after alterations have been carried out.

Usually, an application to a building control body is required before undertaking any work on a chimney, as they are often load-bearing and may provide support to long walls.

What do I not need planning permission for?





Compare the Market has explained that there are some situations where planning permission or building regulations don’t need to be followed, but there are other requirements to follow instead.

The insurance experts have advised homeowners that failing to tend to high hedges could see them hit with a fine of up to £1,000.

High hedges

Regulation: Part 8 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003

Penalty: Fine up to £1,000

"It’s a homeowners responsibility to keep their hedges maintained, and should a neighbour have an issue with their overgrown hedges, they are within their rights to make a complaint to the local authority," Compare the Market explained.

"If the local authority finds that the complainants enjoyment of their property is negatively affected by the hedges, they could issue a formal notice.

Having skips without a licence or necessary lights and markings

Regulation: Skip Licence

Penalty: Fine of up to £1,000

Compare the Market commented: "Generally, skip hire companies are responsible for getting skip licences, but there are some areas in which you’ll need to apply for a permit yourself. You’ll also need a licence for hippobags, and other skip bags.

"If you don’t put the required safety lights and markings on these, you could be fined up to £1,000".

What are the consequences if I do not get planning permission?





For full guidance on when you do and don't need to obtain planning permission, visit the UK government website.

If a homeowner hasn’t sought planning permission before making changes that require it, the council will usually allow them to submit a retrospective application, which is simply a way to request planning permission after building work is complete.

However, under Section 172 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, in some cases, the council can issue an enforcement notice requiring homeowners to put things back as they were.

The penalty for not complying with this can be an unlimited fine.