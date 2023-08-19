As reported by The Press, Goodramgate closed on Monday while work gets underway to install anti-terrorism bollards outside Boyes department store.

City of York Council say the street will reopen on September 22.

Goodramgate Traders Association has voiced concern over the closure, which has had a financial hit on businesses in the street.

Business owners Mark James, association chair Zoe Sinclair and Andy Masheder, pictured above Goodramgate from the City Walls (Image: Mike Laycock)

The Press previously spoke with the owners of Fancy Hank’s restaurant and the Knutti Store who too shared the concern of the association and said footfall has reduced on the street since the work started.

Chair of the Goodramgate Traders Association Zoe Sinclair said: “The road closures have severely disrupted the normal flow of foot traffic in the area.

“Many of our members have reported a sharp decline in customer visits.

“Goodramgate is a narrow street and the safety of pedestrians and business customers has become a growing concern.

Goodramgate has closed during the work (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The sudden road closures have created hazardous conditions, forcing pedestrians to navigate through unfamiliar routes and putting them at unnecessary risk.”

Ms Sinclair added: “As a united group of business owners, we are committed to working collaboratively with local authorities to find solutions that prioritise the economic health, accessibility and safety of our neighbourhood.

“We invite the City Council and contractors to meet with affected businesses to review the situation and put in place measures to address these concerns so that we can restore normalcy to Goodramgate and ensure its continued success as the independent heart of York.”

Neil Ferris, corporate director of place at City of York Council, previously said: "The work has been planned to maintain access to all premises and keep pedestrian routes open as far as possible, but we understand that these have still caused some inconvenience to businesses nearby for which we apologise.

“We continue to welcome feedback from businesses as we continue to try and improve the city centre, and we will continue to try to support them as much as we can.

Work underway in Goodramgate (Image: Dylan Connell)

“All affected businesses and residents were contacted directly about this last year and again in July this year ahead of work starting. This included issuing a press release, hand-delivering letters, visiting businesses to speak to owners and managers, and speaking to residents.

"We have put up signs and ‘businesses open as usual’ notices on the affected roads to highlight that businesses are still open as usual on the street.

“We understand that these works can be inconvenient, but to try and schedule them around holidays, events or busier periods for the city would result in a significant increase in the cost and length of time of the overall project.

"Access to all businesses and homes is being maintained while the work is carried out. Pedestrians have through access and diversions are in place for vehicles with staff on hand to support them. The works on Goodramgate are scheduled to end by late September.”