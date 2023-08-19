Christopher David Corrigan (also known as Purser), 38, of Lingfield Drive, Moortown, Leeds, was sent to prison for 22 months at York Crown Court on Thursday (August 17).

He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and ecstasy (MDMA) at a previous hearing.

His girlfriend at the time, Jordan Wood, 27, from Northallerton, stood trial for the same offences and she was found not guilty.

On April 30, 2021, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite stopped a grey Peugeot 208 on Yew Tree Lane, in Harrogate, due to concerns that the driver was involved in the supply of cocaine in the area.

North Yorkshire Police say officers detained Corrigan and Ms Wood who was the front seat passenger.

Officers searched the couple and the vehicle. They found 72 wraps of cocaine within the bra of Ms Wood.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

During police interview Ms Wood answered “no comment” to all questions and Corrigan stated that he was in debt to a figure around £8,000.

The cocaine was analysed, and the results showed that 60 wraps were 89 per cent pure and 10 wraps were 29 per cent pure.

Two further bags were found to be 95 per cent pure MDMA. This too is a class A drug.

The total amount of cocaine was just over 30 grams and the total amount of MDMA was 1.23 grams.

In total, the street value of all the drugs seized was £3,480.

A download of Corrigan’s mobile phone was completed by officers. It contained numerous messages during which drug deals were being arranged by the ‘line holder’ and Corrigan was being sent to conduct the deals.

Corrigan pleaded guilty to the offence in April this year and has been remanded in custody awaiting the outcome of Ms Wood’s trial.

PC Michael Haydock, of Operation Expedite, said: “This is yet another example of the excellent work conducted by North Yorkshire Police’s Expedite Team and it is pleasing to see that Corrigan, a Class A drug dealer, has been sent to prison.

“He was the main protagonist which was clear to see from the evidence presented by the Officer in the Case. Corrigan was left with no option but to admit his guilt.

“He can now reflect on his criminal behaviour whilst serving his custodial sentence. Anyone else who tries their hand at drug dealing can expect to end up where he is too.

“There is no place for drug dealers. They inflict misery and suffering on people, their families and communities, all for their own greed.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to relentlessly targeting these criminals and we welcome the assistance of the public in doing so with valuable information passed on directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”