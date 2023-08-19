Spurriergate and High Ousegate are back open today (August 19) with the new measures in place.

The streets first closed on June 19 while work got underway to install the sliding bollards at the junction where they meet.

During the work, which also included resurfacing the roads, both streets were closed to traffic with pavements partially closed to pedestrians.

High Ousegate and Spurriergate are back open (Image: Dylan Connell)

As the work was carried out entry points to the streets were manned during working hours to direct vehicles and diversions were put in place.

The streets’ opening comes as work is now underway on the next part of the scheme to install bollards across York, first introduced by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by a Labour administration.

The sliding bollards at the junction between the streets (Image: Dylan Connell)

Labour previously said it still intends to reverse the ban on blue badge holders parking in the centre of York - brought in by the previous administration in 2021 - but confirmed that the work to install the bollards would push ahead.

The next phase of the work has seen Goodramgate close and part of St Andrewgate blocked while bollards are installed in the streets.

Work underway in St Andrewgate (Image: Dylan Connell)

As reported by The Press, businesses in Goodramgate have voiced concern over the work being carried out during the summer, which they say has had a financial hit during one of their busiest seasons.

The owners of Fancy Hank’s and the Knutti Store criticised City of York Council for carrying out the work at this time.

They also claimed the council had not informed them of the extent of the work.

Neil Ferris, corporate director of place at City of York Council, said the council contacted businesses directly about the work before it started and apologised for the “inconvenience” it has brought for traders.

Work underway in Goodramgate (Image: Dylan Connell)

"The work has been planned to maintain access to all premises and keep pedestrian routes open as far as possible, but we understand that these have still caused some inconvenience to businesses nearby for which we apologise,” he said.

“We understand that these works can be inconvenient, but to try and schedule them around holidays, events or busier periods for the city would result in a significant increase in the cost and length of time of the overall project.”

Read next:

He added that feedback from businesses is welcome while the work is carried out and access to businesses and homes is being maintained.

Goodramgate is set to be reopen on September 22.

Sliding bollards have also been installed in Lendal and High Petergate.

A City of York Council spokesperson previously told The Press that all work is planned to finish ahead of the Christmas market.