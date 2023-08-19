A property in York was evacuated after firefighters found a gas leak.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a fire crew from Acomb was called to a gas alarm sounding at a commercial premises in Boroughbridge Road shortly before 11pm yesterday (August 18).
A service spokesperson said the alarm had reactivated after it was reset.
“Crews isolated all gas supplies into the property before identifying a leak in an external Carbon Monoxide supply to the property,” they said.
“Crews assisted in evacuating and ventilating the property and gave advice to a responsible person.”
