North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a fire crew from Acomb was called to a gas alarm sounding at a commercial premises in Boroughbridge Road shortly before 11pm yesterday (August 18).

A service spokesperson said the alarm had reactivated after it was reset.

“Crews isolated all gas supplies into the property before identifying a leak in an external Carbon Monoxide supply to the property,” they said.

“Crews assisted in evacuating and ventilating the property and gave advice to a responsible person.”