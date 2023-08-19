Firefighters were called after a vehicle ended up in a ditch in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the driver had been trying to turn in Newsham Road, in Thirsk, at 9.49pm yesterday (August 18) when they ended up leaving the road and becoming stuck.
A service spokesperson said the crew removed the vehicle from the ditch using a vehicle winch.
“The vehicle was left in the hands of the owner,” they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article