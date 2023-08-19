Firefighters were called after a vehicle ended up in a ditch in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the driver had been trying to turn in Newsham Road, in Thirsk, at 9.49pm yesterday (August 18) when they ended up leaving the road and becoming stuck.

A service spokesperson said the crew removed the vehicle from the ditch using a vehicle winch.

“The vehicle was left in the hands of the owner,” they added.