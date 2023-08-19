Emergency services were on the scene after a field was set on fire in York.

A fire crew from Acomb were called to the blaze in a stubble field measuring 10m by 10m in Foxwood Lane, Foxwood, shortly after 7pm yesterday (August 18).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire had been lit deliberately.

A service spokesperson said the crew put out the fire using beaters and knapsack sprayers.