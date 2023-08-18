EMERGENCY crews have been called in after two boats have collided on the river Ouse in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 4.13pm today to Front Street in Naburn after reports of a crash on the river.

A spokesman said at about 5pm: "York Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of two boats colliding on the River Ouse.

"This incident is ongoing."