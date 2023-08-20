It dates from 1965 and shows a tree being felled.

The branches lie across the entrance to Grange Garth, with New Walk Terrace further on - all in the Fishergate area of the city.

The imposing structure on the right is The Lighthorseman pub, still a popular drinking destination in Fulford Road today.

The little building in the middle of the photo with the ornate grid over the window is the historic Gatehouse Lodge which was built as part of the Fulford Grange estate.

The estate was created in 1774 by a York tea merchant, John Maud, and extended from New Walk Terrace almost to Alma Terrace, and from Fulford Road to the river Ouse.

Fulford Road 1965 (Image: Explore York archive)

Fulford Road today (Image: Google maps)The mansion house is still there, standing grandly in the middle of Grange Garth, but its extensive grounds have been built over.

Two prominent Quaker families from Bradford; the Horner’s and the Harris’s, owned the estate from 1811 to 1868.

Benjamin Horner began major changes to the mansion, building the grand Italianate east frontage and adding stables, coach houses, a cow house and other buildings. Pleasure gardens, orchards, vegetable plots and flower beds were planted, and glass houses erected for vines and other delicate fruit and vegetables.

The Gatehouse Lodge (Image: CCN)

Horner also built a new carriage drive from Fulford Road and the pretty Gatekeeper’s cottage or lodge on the corner of Fulford Road.

The Lighthorseman itself dates back to the 1870s. This historic public house, with rooms, was built by Walter Green Penty after the Crimean War.

Its name was derived from this time, with the well known charge of the Light Brigade.

The pub also had a longstanding relationship with the nearby Imphal barracks. Originally the barracks had cavalry regiments stationed at it.

In 1902 the pub had a club room upstairs, on the ground floor a smoke room, a bar parlour, a large bar, two private rooms and a kitchen; also a cellar.