The county's police say the silver Kia Sorrento - reg-number FY09 YTP - was taken from Corn Mill Gardens in Scarborough between 10am and 6.30pm last Wednesday (August 9).

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle has two distinctive marks: a scratch on the front grill which has turned yellow, and a scratch to the back bumper on the right-hand side.

"If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email sarah.green@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Green.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230149250.