CAR thieves have struck in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police say the silver Kia Sorrento - reg-number FY09 YTP - was taken from Corn Mill Gardens in Scarborough between 10am and 6.30pm last Wednesday (August 9).
Read next:
- 'Every time I leave I just cry, it breaks my heart' - mercy driver's York talk
- New subscription for garden waste collection in North Yorkshire town
- Police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in York
A police spokesman said: "The vehicle has two distinctive marks: a scratch on the front grill which has turned yellow, and a scratch to the back bumper on the right-hand side.
"If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email sarah.green@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Green.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230149250.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article