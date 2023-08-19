The large house sits towards the southerly exit of York - on Fulford Road, the A19.

Look closely - it is familiar isn't it?

Today it is the Pavilion Hotel, a popular hospitality venue in York for the past 35 years.

But back in the 1940s it was a rather grand family house - home to a well-known York family.

During the 1940s, when the photo was taken, it was occupied by the Prendergast family, including Jonathan Barry Prendergast, better known as John Barry, the Oscar-winning composer who wrote many of the James Bond theme tunes and the scores for Hollywood movies Midnight Cowboy, Born Free and The Magnificent Seven.

John Barry and his band

John Barry's father was a celebrity figure in York too. John Xavier "Jack" Prendergast had been a projectionist during the silent film era and owned a chain of cinemas across northern England, including the Rialto in York.

Fulford House in the 1940s

Pavilion Hotel today The actual site dates back to 1785 when a farmhouse existed on the land.

It was called Fulford House when John Barry's family lived there.

Today, the hotel sprawls beyond its imposing frontage on Fulford Main Street. There is a northern wing with bedrooms and function suites as well as a courtyard lined with more rooms all opening on to an intimate garden space.

The Pavilion Hotel is popular for weddings, conferences, and afternoon tea.

A blue plaque is now in place at the hotel which reads: "John Barry (Prendergast) born York 1933 died New York 2011. Lived here as a boy. Composer and Musician. Academy Award Winner for his film music."

Andrew and Irene Cossins bought the Pavilion hotel 35 years ago from John Barry’s sister, the artist June Lloyd Jones.

Plaque at the Pavilion Hotel today

In our 1940s photo, from the city council's Explore archive, there is a car in the foreground. The vehicle, a 13.9HP Morris, registration No.VY4436, was first registered in June 1933 and was owned by Lord Danesfort (J. G. Butcher M.P.) of Riccall Hall.