Humberside Police officers are appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries in a road traffic collision on the A166, between Garrowby Hill and Fridaythorpe yesterday afternoon (August 17).

A police spokesperson said: "It is reported at around 2.40pm that a Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle was travelling along the A166, Garrowby Street towards Fridaythorpe when it is believed to have been in collision with a red Honda Jazz, near to the junction with Stone Dale.

"Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, however died shortly afterwards. His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.

"The pillion passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The driver of the Honda Jazz was also taken to hospital to be checked over for what are thought to be minor injuries."

Humberside Police has launched appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with enquires to please contact officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 315 of 17 August.